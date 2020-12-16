And there it is. . .

Steve Schmidt is now officially a Democrat:

Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he's registering Democrat https://t.co/EtjetGZnVV pic.twitter.com/qjGgfZVHMt — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

And he’s already pissed at people using “Democrat” instead of “Democratic”:

Democratic. It’s the Democratic Party. It’s the oldest in the world. This headline should read “registering Democratic”. It’s an important enough institution in this country that it is entitled to its’ proper name. https://t.co/Z1ssMmnDRU — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 16, 2020

Alt Headline: Lincoln Project member fully endorses party of slavery:

The head of the Lincoln Project is emphasizing the long & storied history of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/5ioGghFW1F — Jerry Christmas, B.A. (@JerryDunleavy) December 16, 2020

They can have him as far as we’re concerned:

Byeeeee 👋👋👋 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 16, 2020

“No one cares”:

Is this really a news story? No one cares. https://t.co/UiscqXYqks — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) December 16, 2020

And, TBH, we thought it already happened, too:

I thought that happened years ago. Really. https://t.co/kx0HaIyd5P — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 16, 2020

EVERYONE can stop pretending:

Maybe now the media can stop pretending that the Lincoln Project is in any way a Republican organization https://t.co/dqOQDkL7Zp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2020

Good luck with that though:

No WAY?! On the plus side, perhaps the media will finally start accurately labeling this crew as Democrats now. https://t.co/buG7wVywn5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 16, 2020

Note the timing of his big announcement:

At least he waited to make the announcement until right after he helped fundraise tens of millions of dollars under the pretense that he was a Republican who was against Trump. https://t.co/8xnjN86nB2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2020

Yep:

Grifter says what? — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) December 16, 2020

Dems, he’s all yours:

Oh this makes me so happy! Our own @SteveSchmidtSES announces he's registering as a Democrat! I think I speak for all Democrats when I say we are honored and delighted! https://t.co/zLFxAaW3nW — Ariaa Jaeger (@AriaaJaeger) December 16, 2020

And now he can be AOC’s problem once and for all.

