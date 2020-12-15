MORE GOOD NEWS.

The FDA announced this morning that the Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective. . .

. . .and we should expect an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug by Friday:

This would significantly increase the number of doses available to the public:

The briefing documents suggest there is some protection from infection after just one dose:

And this particular vaccine has higher efficacy for those under 65 — 96% versus those aged 65 and up — 86%:

***

