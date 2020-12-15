MORE GOOD NEWS.

The FDA announced this morning that the Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective. . .

BREAKING: An FDA analysis finds Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine 94.5% effective, setting it up for possible emergency authorization later this week. That would put it in line to be a second vaccine option in the U.S.https://t.co/Bf9enbrxY0 — NPR (@NPR) December 15, 2020

. . .and we should expect an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug by Friday:

#BREAKING: The FDA just released its 54-page review of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, detailing its effectiveness, setting the stage for the shot to be approved likely on Friday. @KATUNews #LiveDesk REVIEW >> https://t.co/sR0NBr8wBa pic.twitter.com/6UQSjRI3ZE — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) December 15, 2020

This would significantly increase the number of doses available to the public:

NEW: 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York State the week of December 21, in addition to the 170,000 Pfizer doses coming this weekend. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 11, 2020

The briefing documents suggest there is some protection from infection after just one dose:

Moderna #covid19 vaccine FDA briefing documents are out. One key detail included not in FDA’s briefing book but in addendum from Moderna: some potential protection from *infection* (not just symptomatic disease) after one dose: pic.twitter.com/67WcXikD1J — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 15, 2020

And this particular vaccine has higher efficacy for those under 65 — 96% versus those aged 65 and up — 86%:

Another detail from FDA briefing document on Moderna #covid19 vaccine – data suggest vaccine efficacy is higher (96%) in people younger than 65 than those 65+ (86%) pic.twitter.com/6QifORl4eC — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 15, 2020

***