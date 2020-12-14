Kamala Harris said the U.S. will rejoin the Paris climate agreement in 39 days when Joe Biden is sworn in as president:

In 39 days the Biden-Harris administration will rejoin the Paris Agreement and once again be global leaders in the fight against the climate crisis. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 12, 2020

Here we go again:

Is there a reason you all are allergic to sending treaties through the Senate as you are constitutionally required to do? https://t.co/EHNIyL0e2E — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) December 13, 2020

Dems, of course, love the move:

But will that be enough to quiet the petulant teen in charge of the global environmental movement? You see, Greta Thunberg is pretty pissed that her advocacy hasn’t produced faster results:

“We need to step up our game” all our leaders keep saying.

Well then, please go ahead!

You don’t need UN summits, treaties or ”deals” to start lowering emissions.

Nor do you need to wait for anyone else.

You can start right this second!

No-one is stopping you.#FightFor1Point5 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2020

You mean every industrialized nation is full of s*it when it comes to meeting these “net-zero” goals? DO TELL!

The ”net” in ”net-zero emissions” could be among the greatest – and most dangerous – loopholes ever created. The fact that our governments are using the same language as the worlds most polluting fossil fuel companies really says it all… #FightFor1Point5 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2020

But we’re sure ANOTHER lecture will do the trick:

At the #ClimateAmbitionSummit leaders celebrate their shameless loopholes, empty words, distant insufficient goals and

theft of present and future living conditions – calling it "ambition".

There are no climate leaders.

The only ones who can change this is you and me. Together. pic.twitter.com/GF5tZn7xIX — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 12, 2020

Sorry, New Zealand. You get no points for crushing your economy fighting Covid. Cut your emissions now:

"In other words, the Government has just committed to reducing less than 1 percent of the country's emissions by 2025".

Text explaining New Zealand's so-called climate emergency declaration. This is of course nothing unique to any nation. #FightFor1Point5https://t.co/Yp8nuek9Pn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 13, 2020

And don’t even get her started on “meatless burgers”:

"It is hard to be encouraged by stories of meatless burgers or “moonshot technologies” when communities around you are battling an endless and worsening cycle of drought, famine, cyclones, floods and destruction."

– Vanessa Nakate. #FightFor1Point5 https://t.co/MAHW8A36Pk — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 13, 2020

Well, one consolation will be her lecturing Dems in the U.S. for the next four years after they fail her, too. She’s your problem now, Joe.

