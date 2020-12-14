Kamala Harris said the U.S. will rejoin the Paris climate agreement in 39 days when Joe Biden is sworn in as president:

But will that be enough to quiet the petulant teen in charge of the global environmental movement? You see, Greta Thunberg is pretty pissed that her advocacy hasn’t produced faster results:

You mean every industrialized nation is full of s*it when it comes to meeting these “net-zero” goals? DO TELL!

But we’re sure ANOTHER lecture will do the trick:

Sorry, New Zealand. You get no points for crushing your economy fighting Covid. Cut your emissions now:

And don’t even get her started on “meatless burgers”:

Well, one consolation will be her lecturing Dems in the U.S. for the next four years after they fail her, too. She’s your problem now, Joe.

