We will likely not be hearing from President Trump after the big SCOTUS decision earlier today:

At the White House Christmas Party, guests were informed about 10 minutes ago that the president won't be joining them to make remarks. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 12, 2020

But we did hear from Rudy Giuliani and he said on Newsmax that, “we’re not finished, believe me”:

“We’re not finished, believe me,” says Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax. Says Trump will “look at other options.” — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 12, 2020

He suggested President Trump would take this case to a lower court:

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani after Supreme Court rejects Texas bid to overturn election: 'We're not finished' "There's nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court"https://t.co/azplKPc7g4 — for @dcexaminer — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 12, 2020

Giuliani says the president and the electors would have standing at the district level:

Rudy Giuliani says on Newsmax the legal path after the Texas lawsuit rejected by SCOTUS now is to bring the case in the district court by the president, by the electors to bring the same facts "where there would be standing." — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 12, 2020

Jenna Ellis called the SCOTUS decision a “ridiculous political posture”:

Trump adviser Jenna Ellis (a lawyer) calls SCOTUS deciding Texas doesn't have standing "a ridiculous political posture…based on some procedural whim…" pic.twitter.com/Tm8z4AQUdu — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 12, 2020

And she suggested the Trump campaign will now go to the legislatures to “reclaim their delegates”:

Jenna Ellis also says part of their strategy remains trying to convince legislatures in these battleground states to "reclaim their delegates."https://t.co/azplKPc7g4 — @dcexaminer — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 12, 2020

***

