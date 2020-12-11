We will likely not be hearing from President Trump after the big SCOTUS decision earlier today:

But we did hear from Rudy Giuliani and he said on Newsmax that, “we’re not finished, believe me”:

He suggested President Trump would take this case to a lower court:

Giuliani says the president and the electors would have standing at the district level:

Jenna Ellis called the SCOTUS decision a “ridiculous political posture”:

And she suggested the Trump campaign will now go to the legislatures to “reclaim their delegates”:

Tags: Jenna EllisRudy GiulianiSCOTUS