Joe Biden was asked today if his son, Hunter Biden, had committed a crime and instead of answering with a simple yes or no he dodged and said, “I’m proud of my son”:

Joe Biden responds to a shouted questions about Hunter Biden: "I'm proud of my son." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 11, 2020

And then he walked off the stage without answering any questions:

President-elect Joe Biden when asked about whether he had spoken to Hunter Biden or whether Hunter Biden had committed a crime said this: "I'm proud of my son." President-elect Biden wouldn't answer any other questions and walked away. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 11, 2020

Watch:

Q: "Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son Mr. President-elect?" President-elect @JoeBiden: "I'm proud of my son." pic.twitter.com/Pa01cKnbZ9 — CSPAN (@cspan) December 11, 2020

So, how long with journos put up with this? We assume for the next four years, but there’s always hope:

.@JoeBiden concluded his event without taking questions… he frankly should have

– Some concerns about recent picks from left & right

– Thoughts on the #TexasCase and working with GOP supporting it

– #HunterBiden questions, to reporters shouting questions: "I'm proud of my son" — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) December 11, 2020

