Joe Biden was asked today if his son, Hunter Biden, had committed a crime and instead of answering with a simple yes or no he dodged and said, “I’m proud of my son”:
And then he walked off the stage without answering any questions:
Watch:
Q: "Did Hunter Biden commit a crime? Have you spoken to your son Mr. President-elect?"
So, how long with journos put up with this? We assume for the next four years, but there’s always hope:
.@JoeBiden concluded his event without taking questions… he frankly should have
– Some concerns about recent picks from left & right
– Thoughts on the #TexasCase and working with GOP supporting it
– #HunterBiden questions, to reporters shouting questions: "I'm proud of my son"
