You just can’t make this s*it up any longer:

I am honored to receive the 2020 Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership. I learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first from the great Senator Ted Kennedy. Congratulations to my fellow recipient Gov. Charlie Baker. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 10, 2020

He “learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first” from the guy who let a woman die after he drove his car off a bridge?

Excellence in killing award. https://t.co/Z7ZmjWPUML — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 10, 2020

What an awful, awful choice:

Andrew Cuomo gets an award after almost 35,000 people died of COVID-19 in his own state. https://t.co/RnJzwcOLb3 — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) December 10, 2020

And he’s going to have to write another book, too:

