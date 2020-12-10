You just can’t make this s*it up any longer:
I am honored to receive the 2020 Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership.
I learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first from the great Senator Ted Kennedy.
Congratulations to my fellow recipient Gov. Charlie Baker.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 10, 2020
He “learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first” from the guy who let a woman die after he drove his car off a bridge?
Excellence in killing award. https://t.co/Z7ZmjWPUML
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 10, 2020
What an awful, awful choice:
Andrew Cuomo gets an award after almost 35,000 people died of COVID-19 in his own state. https://t.co/RnJzwcOLb3
— Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) December 10, 2020
And he’s going to have to write another book, too:
Fun! pic.twitter.com/4hD51G2Pit
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 10, 2020
