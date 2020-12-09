Kayleigh McEnany, acting in her personal capacity, highlighted a portion of the Texas SCOTUS lawsuit against Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia that cited an expert who claimed there was only a “one in a quadrillion to the 4th power” chance of Joe Biden winning all four of those states based on President Trump’s early lead on the morning of November 4.

This is quite a large number, if true:

But the analysis behind this statistic is being challenged as the “early lead” cited was only because these four states didn’t count their absentee and mail-in vote until after polls closed while states like Florida counted as they were received:

Stanford Professor Justin Ryan Grimmer explained further in this thread, ending with “I’m frankly embarrassed that such statistical incompetence would appear in such a high profile venue”:

And now we wait to see if SCOTUS will hear the case:

***

