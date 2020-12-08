2020, we are so done with you.

Rest in peace, Chuck Yeager:

He reportedly died just before 9 p.m. ET on Monday:

He was 97 years old:

We’ve lost an “American hero and national treasure”:

Yeager, who is best known for breaking the sound barrier, was also a decorated WWII fighter pilot who after getting shot down joined Spanish partisans to fight the Nazis directly:

We’ve lost “a true legend”:

We will be:

