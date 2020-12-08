There’s a growing controversy in Cobb County, Georgia over the closure of early-voting locations that serve a primarily Black and Latino population:

Cobb County, Georgia election officials plan to slash the number of early voting locations from eleven to five for the upcoming runoff election. This move will harm Black and Latinx voters as many of these polling places serve communities of color. https://t.co/H9SZxzAqPQ — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) December 7, 2020

And the closure of these locations is being called “election rigging”:

This is what real election rigging looks like: Cobb County is closing early voting polling locations for the Senate run-off election, including those in heavily persons of color communities https://t.co/oIoDl2r4vi — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) December 8, 2020

But it’s not “election rigging,” or voter suppression or anything like that. It’s a staffing issue where the county is having trouble finding people who will work these long hours during the holidays in a pandemic. From the Washington Post:

But Janine Eveler, Cobb County elections director, said she doesn’t have enough staff trained in advance voting to operate the same number of polling places for the runoff, which has taken on national significance because it will determine which party controls the Senate.