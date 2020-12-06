The Los Angeles Police Department is facing layoffs thanks to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s “defund the police” cuts:

LAPD Statement Regarding Proposed Layoffs pic.twitter.com/v8C8hgjQBn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 5, 2020

Might we suggest the LAPD cut back on guarding the mayor’s home then? These protesters, while annoying, don’t seem to require a use of force seen in videos today:

They got in a line, put on their helmets and attacked. They brought zip ties today, havent for the other days, clearly intending to arrest. pic.twitter.com/IZAx4UuFJF — Weird ALex #cancelrent (@WeirdAlex__) December 6, 2020

And then the batons came out:

TW: @LAPDHQ went at us with batons hitting mothers and babies and peaceful protesters in front of @MayorOfLA. LAPD pulled one of us randomly and ended up grabbing Jaime. pic.twitter.com/U9wX4XERiC — I’m tired of this church… (@justrinidad) December 6, 2020

Focus on the one officer in the middle. What was that?

I'm not even sure where to begin with this video.@ericgarcetti defunding the LAPD by 150 million dollars and forcing them to protect his house from Protesters.

The wildly untrained officer with the baton.pic.twitter.com/J86zTqzTnB — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 6, 2020

Some commenters are saying that it violated department policy:

That baton use is a violation of dept policy. The cop struck people who were not violent including in their backs. https://t.co/h4BW1HL5Th — at LA ****NEW CITY Council! (@lafuturist) December 6, 2020

And:

appalling how the one officer hit the person in the "28" jersey who was literally just helping someone stand up — Luke Beischel (@LukeBeischel) December 6, 2020

Believe it or not, they’re protesting Garcetting getting a spot in the Biden administration:

LAPD responds to 13th straight day of #blockgarcetti protests outside of mayor’s residence. Protesters are fighting a Garcetti appointment to a Biden cabinet bc of his handling of issues like homelessness, transportation. pic.twitter.com/mqnoxjLcrM — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) December 6, 2020

Literally. That’s what they’re mad about:

.@JoeBiden and @Transition46 please pay attention! This is how @MayorOfLA treats the people of LA. This happened right outside his window while he was sipping his morning coffee. #BlockGarcetti from everything and anything. — I’m tired of this church… (@justrinidad) December 6, 2020

