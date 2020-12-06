The Los Angeles Police Department is facing layoffs thanks to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s “defund the police” cuts:

Might we suggest the LAPD cut back on guarding the mayor’s home then? These protesters, while annoying, don’t seem to require a use of force seen in videos today:

And then the batons came out:

Focus on the one officer in the middle. What was that?

Some commenters are saying that it violated department policy:

And:

Believe it or not, they’re protesting Garcetting getting a spot in the Biden administration:

Literally. That’s what they’re mad about:

