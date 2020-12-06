There are screenshots and a video flying around alleging that a state senator in Georgia was caught actually counting votes on election night, but we’ll tell you right up front that’s not what’s happening:
Is this a Senator counting votes?
How much more has to be exposed before you guys do the right thing @BrianKempGA @GaSecofState @sendavidperdue @KLoeffler
@realDonaldTrump @RudyGiulianli @JennaEllisEsq #FOX IN THE HENHOUSE pic.twitter.com/mvlMt1ZTzi
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) December 6, 2020
And:
You’d think a senator would have an important job to do other than tallying ballots given the whole…you know, “crisis” they invented going on and what not. pic.twitter.com/Qf8aQ87wJF
— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 6, 2020
The woman in the screenshots and video is actually a poll worker in Pennsylvania:
A Georgia official just passed this along: Herschel and others are using video of Pennsylvania polling workers to spread this false — and malicious — claim. They can’t get their states right. #gapol https://t.co/z2gYFTmpw3
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 6, 2020
We can officially call this one debunked:
Not only is that not the state senator, the screenshot was from video that’s wasn’t even shot in Georgia — it was shot in Pennsylvania. #gapol https://t.co/z2gYFTmpw3 https://t.co/bimhbMvTZL
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 6, 2020
Raw video from Pennsylvania here:
Here’s the video clip the pictures were taken from. From Pennsylvania. Posted by the AP to YouTube three weeks ago. https://t.co/FP4aWB1cEK
— Kris Young (@Kyoung2112) December 6, 2020
