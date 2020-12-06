There are screenshots and a video flying around alleging that a state senator in Georgia was caught actually counting votes on election night, but we’ll tell you right up front that’s not what’s happening:

And:

You’d think a senator would have an important job to do other than tallying ballots given the whole…you know, “crisis” they invented going on and what not. pic.twitter.com/Qf8aQ87wJF — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 6, 2020

The woman in the screenshots and video is actually a poll worker in Pennsylvania:

A Georgia official just passed this along: Herschel and others are using video of Pennsylvania polling workers to spread this false — and malicious — claim. They can’t get their states right. #gapol https://t.co/z2gYFTmpw3 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 6, 2020

We can officially call this one debunked:

Not only is that not the state senator, the screenshot was from video that’s wasn’t even shot in Georgia — it was shot in Pennsylvania. #gapol https://t.co/z2gYFTmpw3 https://t.co/bimhbMvTZL — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 6, 2020

Raw video from Pennsylvania here:

Here’s the video clip the pictures were taken from. From Pennsylvania. Posted by the AP to YouTube three weeks ago. https://t.co/FP4aWB1cEK — Kris Young (@Kyoung2112) December 6, 2020

***