President Trump suffered another defeat tonight after the Republican Speaker of the Arizona House told him the legislature will not declare him the winner of the state:

Speaker Rush Bowers said in a statement, “I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election”:

Trending

Full statement here:

President Trump, however, still seems to be under the impression that the legislature will act in his favor:

But this was a “pretty strong brush back”:

And the Speaker’s statement indicates that Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis did not make the case that the election was stolen:

***

 

Tags: ArizonaTrump