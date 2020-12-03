Stop what you’re doing and watch this video of a restaurant owner from Portage, Michigan explain how the state and the federal government has abandoned small-business owners like himself and instead funneled millions of aid to special interest groups:

You can either be on this guy’s side or on the side of the tyrants who rule us. I know which side I choose. pic.twitter.com/TZwHLydpWi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 3, 2020

“Wake up! Stand up! This is America. Be free!”:

We’re all Dave Morris. Time is up. “Wake up! Stand up! This is America. Be free!” pic.twitter.com/iubJkJXBCp — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) December 3, 2020

Just, wow:

What I love about this video is that it isn’t performance. He isn’t an activist. He isn’t strutting for the cameras or shouting into a microphone. He’s just a business owner trying to survive. Extremely compelling. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 3, 2020

The man’s name is Dave Morris and he owns the D&R Daily Grind in Portage:

This is Dave Morris, the owner of D&R Daily Grind in Portage, Michigan. He is being fined 1000 dollars a day. If you live anywhere in the vicinity of his restaurant, give him your business. He's taking a stand and needs our support. https://t.co/fJHfHKcjS7 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 3, 2020

And he’s 100% right:

"They have abandoned me and they have put me in a position where I have to fight back," Dave Morris said.https://t.co/b2SyLWH0db — WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) December 3, 2020

“Bring the cops, bring the warrant, do what you got to do. I’m going broke anyway”:

"Bring the cops, bring the warrant, do what you got to do. I'm going broke anyway," Dave Morris, the owner of D&R's Daily Grind Café in Portage, said.https://t.co/qvoNfp3Vrp — Mike KrafcikTV (@Mkrafcik) December 1, 2020

“This guy sounds like Bernie Sanders” . . . “and he’s right”:

This guy sounds like Bernie Sanders and he's right The Millionaires and Billionaires in this country are enjoying the largest transfer of wealth in history Regular people are having their lives destroyed https://t.co/0FcABmQSHv — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 3, 2020

Maybe he will be the voice that does unify the country?

this small business owner bringing left and right together if only for just this moment — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 3, 2020

