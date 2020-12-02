CNN’s Oliver Darcy thought it would be a fun use of his time Wednesday night to accuse Fox News’ Bret Baier of a “dereliction of duty” because he aired clips of President Trump’s 46-minute long video he posted to Facebook in an attempt to make the case that he really won the election:

Dereliction of duty from @BretBaier, Fox's chief political anchor, who just aired multiple clips from Trump's 44-minute voter fraud video without issuing any sort of fact-check on the nonsensical and wild claims Trump alleged. pic.twitter.com/9vkEAAwqXk — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 2, 2020

Sorry you missed the beginning of the show Oliver. And the panel segment —but thanks for the tweet. https://t.co/jqRVi9fNi7 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 2, 2020

It's great Kristin fact-checked at very start of your show. You then played a bunch of clips later and didn't provide any of that necessary context. C'mon. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 2, 2020

I am mid-show. But you may want to rewind Kevin Corke’s piece -the discussion with the panel. It’s called balance. You should try it. Thanks for always tuning in. https://t.co/yJ6mdx6C8n — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 2, 2020

Brett Baier just torched Oliver Darcy while on commercial. Lol. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2020

