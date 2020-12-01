You know, we’re beginning to get the impression that politicians in California are totally full of s*it and that they don’t expect to ever live by the same rules they set down for regular people.

Here’s the latest out of Los Angeles where L.A. County Supervisor Sheil Kuehl was BUSTED eating outdoors just hours after banning outdoor dining because it’s a “most dangerous situation”:

This is the equivalent of closing the beach because of sharks but then going to get one last swim in:

These people are shameless:

Why should people believe a thing they say?

And we missed San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo getting caught having Thanksgiving with grandma after telling everyone else not to:

The state is so, so broken:

