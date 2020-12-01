Breaking news:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr tells AP that Justice Dept. hasn't uncovered widespread voting fraud that could have changed 2020 election outcome. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 1, 2020

From the AP:

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they’ve uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

