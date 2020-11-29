Matt Braynard, former data chief and strategist for the Trump campaign, says the FBI has contacted him and “has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] findings that indicates illegal ballots”

Update: – The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots. – By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

– While there has been legit criticism of the actions of leaders of the agency over the last several years, I can personally attest to the many patriots within the rank-and-file who are fighting on the side of the Constitution and Law and Order. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

Mark Levin called the news “better late than never” but noted that “time is of the essence”:

Better late than never, FBI, but time is of the essencehttps://t.co/enNiUmWDUR — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 29, 2020

Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson, however, said, “Based on the recent track record of the @FBI this update should not fill anyone with hope”:

Based on the recent track record of the @FBI this update should not fill anyone with hope. https://t.co/EoIDIPqdVI — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 29, 2020

Matt, himself, cautioned that there’s a chance that nothing happens with his information:

Note: everything I pass on to local/state/fed law enforcement, litigants, legislatures, journalists, etc, is always a copy. And despite sharing it with individuals from all of those groups, there's never guarantee of a productive result. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

And you can learn more about his findings here:

Voter Integrity Project: Findings and Conclusionshttps://t.co/Ntn2grnjd7 Note: Budget and audit coming next week along with white paper, data release. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 25, 2020

***