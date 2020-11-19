‘That vote was final’: Dem election official says it’s too late for GOP canvassers in Wayne County to rescind their certification votes

Posted at 7:08 am on November 19, 2020 by Greg Pollowitz

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, signed affidavits overnight saying they want to rescind their votes to certify the election results:

ADVERTISEMENT

But it sounds like their move is too late as the signed certification papers were already sent to the Secretary of State:

Dem Jonathan Kinloch, vice-chair of the board, says “that vote was final” and “that vote was binding”:

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, there was a second vote where the two Republicans also voted to “waive any reconsideration as it relates to bringing this matter back up”:

Kinloch is not happy about the affidavits:

ADVERTISEMENT

And in an interview with the Washington Post, Monica Palmer said delaying the certification would not lead to President Trump carrying the state anyway:

“We were not delaying the inevitable,” said Palmer, referring to complaints that the GOP board members were stalling on behalf of President Trump. “We always knew that the margin of victory was such that it was not going to change the result.”

The next step is that the State Board of Canvassers meets on November 23 to issue a final certification:

ADVERTISEMENT

We suspect this isn’t the end of it, however:

***


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
US News

Gosh, this seems sorta BIG: Video of Floyd County, GA Board Member talking about 11 missing BATCHES pretty damn disconcerting (watch)

ad placeholder
US News

NYT: New study finds coronavirus immunity ‘might last years, maybe even decades’

ad placeholder
US News

Governor who just published a book about his awesome leadership in time of crisis slams Trump’s ‘ego’ over speedy vaccine

ad placeholder
US News

BUSTED: New photos call into question Gov. Newsom’s honesty about the ‘outdoor’ birthday party

ad placeholder
US News

‘They caved in’: Trump campaign suffers setback after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers votes to certify the election results after all

ad placeholder
US News

FBI releases VERY heavily redacted summary of its 2017 interview with Christopher Steele

ad placeholder
US News

Science: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issues a statewide curfew for 21 days to stop the spread of COVID

ad placeholder
US News

Rep. Bill Pascrell calls for the ‘widespread investigation and prosecution’ of members of the Trump administration

ad placeholder
US News

ANOTHER county in Georgia finds thousands of missing votes on a memory card

ad placeholder
US News

Sen. Mitt Romney cautions against bringing home troops from Afghanistan — after promising to bring them home

ad placeholder
US News

Misinformation: Did Sen. Lindsey Graham pressure Georgia’s secretary of state to toss legal ballots?

ad placeholder
US News

Mark Levin torches the media over the new Biden-cancer foundation revelation

ad placeholder
US News

‘He’s in the ruling class, you’re not’: Gavin Newsom pisses EVERYONE off with spiel about why he HAD to go to that ‘essential birthday party’ (watch)

ad placeholder
US News

NYPD, NY sheriffs won’t enforce Thanksgiving attendance limits

ad placeholder
US News

Washington Post’s TikTok reporter shares incredibly offensive video mocking Georgia voters