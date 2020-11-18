Well, this has to be a first, right?

A school teacher in Seattle reportedly emailed her class to tell her the day’s remote learning was canceled because a power outage disrupted her home internet and her hotspot didn’t have a strong enough connection as she’s “living in the forest”:

Well this is new: my 7th grader’s Language Arts class today was cancelled because her teacher is now “living in the forest” and didn’t have adequate internet to host. I’ve attached the message my kid received an hour before class. #remotelearning @SeaPubSchools pic.twitter.com/DAmWqOcRh7 — Jenny Feldman (@jennyfeldman) November 18, 2020

Now imagine the other side of this though? How many kids are being failed because of their own s*itty internet connections at home?

Srsly. What are we teaching public school kids about the importance of their education right now? The more they see themselves as the last priority, the more they are going to check out. — Jenny Feldman (@jennyfeldman) November 18, 2020

New York City, for example, is a total disaster for its neediest students:

City Hall promises to install WiFi in every homeless shelter for remote learning. But now some school kids won’t get access until next summer. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/aolW6Rd4sA pic.twitter.com/y6LoUEmgqA — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) November 2, 2020

Kids have lost a year of education and we need to stop pretending otherwise:

And, yet, there’s no end in site:

Remote learning is not sustainable and will harm an entire generation of America’s children. https://t.co/ur280cOl43 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 18, 2020

***