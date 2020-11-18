And there it is. . .

New York City is suspending in-person learning starting tomorrow:

Here’s the email that was sent to principals:

And Gov. Cuomo will reportedly not intervene:

But he appears entirely out of the loop:

This story broke literally during the governor’s press briefing:

Here he is yelling at the reporter who dared to ask him to clarify what’s going on:

There’s zero leadership in New York state right now. None:

Keep in mind, they are just letting parents know about this right now and it takes effect tomorrow:

Note: Mayor de Blasio hasn’t even announced this yet! Parents only know this because of the email to principals:

