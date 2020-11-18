As we’ve been telling you, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is in hot water over a birthday party he attended at one of the most expensive restaurants in California that was in violation of his own Covid-19 regulations. But it’s worse than that.

The governor had claimed that the party was outside which, he said, made it less of a risk. . .

. . .but that appears to be a lie. Via Fox LA’s Bill Melugin:

According to Melugin, the photos are legit:

And a Newsom spox is arguing that the indoor seating that we can see with our own eyes is actually outdoor seating:

This appears to be the article from Town & Country they’re referring to. If those sliding doors were closed, as the eyewitness says, then it’s not outdoor dining. It’s actually very cramped indoor dining:

He should resign:

