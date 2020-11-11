The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports that Biden inauguration planners are worried that Biden supporters won’t show over fears of Covid and Trump supporters “will fill the void with heckling and protests”:

One official told Stein, “the last thing you want is a MAGA rally on the Mall when Joe Biden is sworn in as president”:

Well, for starters, SO WHAT IF THEY SHOW UP?

And, two, remember the last inauguration? We do:

As for the inauguration, if Biden is serious about Covid-19, he *should* do it on Zoom:

***

