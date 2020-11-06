In a series of tweets on Friday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas said “we must accept the final results” if President Trump does, indeed, lose the election but “it should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigation occur and the court process plays out”:

If Trump loses, he loses. It was never an impossible outcome and we must accept the final results when it is over. But the unfortunate reality is that there is very little trust in the process, where irregularities have been flagrant and transparency lacking. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out. Americans need to be sure of the winner and loser. The winners should especially want that. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

In response, Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia accused the former Navy SEAL of having a “loser mindset” that that’s how “Democrats win”:

The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me. https://t.co/rN83otNxZd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020

Rep. Crenshaw fired back, telling her to start acting like a member of Congress:

Did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough? No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one. https://t.co/47a7Gqq4lH — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 6, 2020

What are they even doing?

Yes, fight amongst yourselves. Good move. It's not like we have enemies trying to destroy the country and pervert the electoral process or anything. https://t.co/W2GRJv910E — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT'L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 6, 2020

Dems, FWIW, are amused at the back and forth:

you love to see it https://t.co/uddrCxiYWE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 6, 2020

I follow Republican Members of Congress on Twitter so you don’t have to. I’m retweeting the below thread for your information. https://t.co/jX7H5PXlNh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 6, 2020

Wow, love watching a right wing Republican and a Qanon Republican going after each other. Although being a REpublican member of Congress these days is a pretty low bar. https://t.co/kCbeilyk2A — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 6, 2020

