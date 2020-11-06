Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the well-funded Lincoln Project to fund Black organizers “who actually made a big difference” as they are “probably short on rent this month”:

It’s not too late for them to do the right thing. Lincoln Project should take the L and publicly pledge to give a lot of their fundraising to the people who actually made a big difference. https://t.co/kW7mJMF5IF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

SHE HAS A VERY GOOD POINT:

And if they spent it all (yikes) then they should consider using their fundraising juggernaut to get resources to those orgs. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

And she’s providing them with a list of places to make donations:

If they need ideas there are plenty of recommendations here ⬇️ https://t.co/uTD3YDUUGY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

This is, by far, her best idea EVER:

yasss kween — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 7, 2020

Over to you, Rick Wilson:

AOC vs Lincoln Project is the battle I am here for. https://t.co/PKd5h1EIgB pic.twitter.com/djf2rqf4HP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2020

