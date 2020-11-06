Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the well-funded Lincoln Project to fund Black organizers “who actually made a big difference” as they are “probably short on rent this month”:

SHE HAS A VERY GOOD POINT:

Trending

And she’s providing them with a list of places to make donations:

This is, by far, her best idea EVER:

Over to you, Rick Wilson:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Lincoln Project