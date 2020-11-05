According to Politico’s John Bresnahan, Democratic officials in Pennsylvania are privately telling Joe Biden he will win the state by “100K-200K votes”:

“The fix is in, huh?”:

It’s not clear if Bresnahan means state party officials or actual Dems who run Pennsylvania, but either way, it’s not a good look:

The same officials are “busy counting votes,” y’all. Just let them work!

As of this morning, the state shows 763,000 votes still outstanding:

And President Trump’s lead in the state stands at around 150,000 votes:

Tags: Pennsylvania