Trump supporters outnumbered Biden supporters at his rally this afternoon in St. Paul, MN:

There are currently more Minnesota Trump supporters lined up outside the Biden event than cars in attendance for the campaign event in St. Paul. pic.twitter.com/8GuRzuavbf — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 30, 2020

And they “drowned out” the elderly former vice president:

Joe Biden being drowned out by Minnesota Trump supporters right now. pic.twitter.com/gN4Y5Xcohq — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 30, 2020

Bide even called these people, “ugly folks”:

Listen to the cars honking at Biden's event in St. Paul, Minnesota while he's yelling at the top of his lungs, trying to give us all headaches. But then it gets worse as he attacks Trump supporters as "ugly folks." Talk about a guy who says he'd represent all Americans! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ofbIauZxfX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2020

According to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Epstein, the heckling was “getting under his skin”:

Trump supporters are making lots of noise in the background of Biden's event in St. Paul. "These guys are not very polite but they're like Trump," Biden says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 30, 2020

Trump supporters making noise near Biden’s speech in St. Paul seem to be getting under his skin. “Dr.Fauci called for a mask mandate last week. This isn’t a political statement like those ugly folks over there beeping the horns. This is a patriotic duty, for God’s sake,” he says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 30, 2020

"Honk your horn if you want America to lead again. Honk your horn if you want Americans to trust each other again," Biden says in his closing. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 30, 2020

4 days left and he gets his “deplorables” moment. Will it cost him the state?

