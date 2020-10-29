The Girl Scouts apologized and deleted this tweet where they dared to congratulate Amy Coney Barrett for her confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice:

The @girlscouts deleted this tweet because the mob came after them for daring to include Amy Coney Barrett.

So much for teaching girls empowerment and inclusion. pic.twitter.com/95jxVTPg6T — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 29, 2020

You see, simply stating this fact was deemed as a “political and partisan statement” according to the group:

Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post. — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 28, 2020

And, “We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN”:

Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 28, 2020

That second tweet was actually a replacement for a different tweet that was deleted, In the original, the Girl Scouts told critics to “keep scrolling”:

I think you forgot the “keep scrolling” part you so kindly included previously. pic.twitter.com/eLwRNBVcUu — Dani Haberman (@danihaberman) October 28, 2020

One of those critics was Rep. Ayanna Presley who called ACB “the antithesis of justice”:

What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice? https://t.co/Z7TfkymPfL — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 28, 2020

But can she explain WTF she means or give any examples? We’ll wait:

Wish you'd expand on what you mean by this. What rulings or opinions would establish her as the "antithesis of justice?" Or are we just bullying the Girl Scouts on Twitter for fun? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 28, 2020

More criticism from CNN analyst Asha Rangappa:

Was Barrett a Girl Scout?? If not, why the post, knowing how divisive it is at this moment?? Do you celebrate every new female senator who gets elected, or governor? Sorry but this was weird and tone deaf — Girl Scout mom — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 28, 2020

The former FBI special agent also asked if the Girl Scouts ever posted something nice about Hillary Clinton:

Also, I’m curious: Did you post anything in 2916 when HRC was the first female presidential candidate, ever? (If so, maybe would be good to note that…and if not, makes this post that much worse) — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 28, 2020

Maybe they didn’t cover searching Twitter at the FBI academy? Here’s one of the many times they’ve tweeted about HRC:

@HillaryClinton, thanks for sharing! Did you know that 75% of women in the US Senate are Girl Scout alumnae? https://t.co/eS0LMKFAqe — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) November 8, 2015

They should put the ACB tweet back up:

Then you should have left your non-partisan tweet up… — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 29, 2020

Or are there new rules for all conservative women?

How are you uplifting women if you can’t celebrate one’s achievements because she dares to be conservative? — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 29, 2020

It’s not going over well, that’s for sure:

The @girlscouts' decision to cower to the cancel culture mob makes me sad. Some of my fondest memories as a kid were my days spent selling cookies outside of the grocery store, learning about new cultures & countries, & give back to my community. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 29, 2020

And, ahem:

Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor broke gender barriers in the nation’s highest court, but that’s only part of what makes them inspiring role models worth honoring: https://t.co/MsdnJmG9uT #WHM2019 #GIRLagenda #WHM2019 pic.twitter.com/HdTxkbevHz — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) March 27, 2019

“Pathetic”:

This is pathetic @girlscouts. It’s not “partisan” to generically congratulate the 5th woman ever to join the High Court. It’s patriotic. Taking your tweet down *is* partisan, however, and a real disappointment. https://t.co/ecct6oU8O4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 29, 2020

And “weak” sums it up: