President Trump was in Omaha, Neb. last night for a MAGA rally — a state that splits its electoral vote — and attempting to win the one vote in the state’s 2nd congressional district:

Nebraska is considered a sure thing for Trump, but he’s holding a rally in Omaha to secure the 1 Electoral Vote from the 2nd Congressional District that could go for Biden. Trump cannot afford to lose a single one of the state’s 5 E.V.’s. "Get the hell out and vote," he urged. pic.twitter.com/aYLiX3g9Rk — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 28, 2020

The event was well attended, to say the least:

But after the rally, there was some sort of snafu with the buses that were supposed to take people back to their cars which has been a trending story all day on Twitter:

President Trump took off in Air Force One 1 hr 20 minutes ago, but thousands of his supporters remain stranded on a dark road outside the rally. “We need at least 30 more buses,” an Omaha police officer just said, shaking his head at the chaotic cluster that is unfolding. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 28, 2020

Some of the Trump supporters required medical attention in the freezing temperatures:

Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0 — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020

Things did finally get under control, of course:

Officers reporting most parking lots are clear. Very little pedestrian traffic. Vehicle traffic is returning to some normalcy. Officers continue to assist the public in locating their lost vehicles. — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 28, 2020

But why has this been a story ALL DAY?

The state of our media: Buses > Bobulinski. https://t.co/1VXvuYHVey — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 28, 2020

Note that some accounts dispute the severity of what went down:

Incidentally, I spoke to someone who was at the Omaha rally last night. They said the media's coverage is a gross distortion of what actually took place. Can't say I'm surprised. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 28, 2020

There ARE more important things to write about with less than a week to go:

Regardless, the fact the media is hyperventilating over the Omaha bus story while totally ignoring that a whistleblower has publicly accused the Democratic nominee of lying about selling access and influence to China is astonishing. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 28, 2020

You know, like the looting in Philly or Hunter Biden trading on his family’s name with the possible involvement of the Joe Biden himself. Yet, Twitter trends the rally:

There was rioting in Philly last night and a Biden business associate has evidence that Joe is a lying crook, and this is what @Twitter thinks is the most important story in America today. pic.twitter.com/cSqBWqjGCb — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 28, 2020

We’re not quite yet at Benghazi acrostic, but we’re pretty close:

Oh, and the other big story trending all day? That’s right. Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party on a private island:

Oh wait! Twitter just decided that Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday part is more important. My bad! https://t.co/2OH83Yll3j — RBe (@RBPundit) October 28, 2020

ICYMI, this is what that above tweet is referring to:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

