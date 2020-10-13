Planned Parenthood issued this “fun fact” on Amy Coney Barrett after she used the phrase, “we are a government of laws, not of men” at her confirmation hearing today:

Fun fact: The phrase that Barrett used “we are a government of laws, not of men” is one that Scalia used often and was also used in Chief Justice Roberts’s opinion disagreeing that the Constitution protects marriage equality (Obergefell), which Scalia joined. — Planned Parenthood Action – Text VOTE to 22422 (@PPact) October 13, 2020

That line, of course, was first said by Founding Father John Adams:

And, surprise! It’s used quite often by members of both parties:

It's a John Adams quote frequently cited by people on both sides of the aisle https://t.co/G1HoFrHgD6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 13, 2020

Or is Planned Parenthood going to call out Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama as well?

Fun facts: This is a quote from John Adams, our nation's second president. Senator Dick Durbin said it in 2007. Senator Chuck Schumer said it earlier this year. President Obama quoted it in 2009. Joe Biden quoted it in 1986 and 1989 and 2007. You're embarrassing yourselves. pic.twitter.com/MEdsD2Le06 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 13, 2020

Lib buzzkill in progress:

Looking forward to Planned Parenthood rescinding their endorsement https://t.co/ZWM3Ignpxl pic.twitter.com/euxCQ29ZNF — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 13, 2020

***