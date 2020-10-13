Planned Parenthood issued this “fun fact” on Amy Coney Barrett after she used the phrase, “we are a government of laws, not of men” at her confirmation hearing today:

That line, of course, was first said by Founding Father John Adams:

And, surprise! It’s used quite often by members of both parties:

Or is Planned Parenthood going to call out Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama as well?

Lib buzzkill in progress:

***

