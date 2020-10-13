President Trump ended his first rally back after recovering from Covid-19 in Sanford, Florida last night with a little dance to the Village People’s “YMCA.”
Check it out:
Gold. pic.twitter.com/j9LTwXT9CR
— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 13, 2020
For those libs angry at this, the band gave the president permission to use the song:
ICYMI – NBC News: Village People gives Trump OK to play gay anthems 'YMCA,' 'Macho Man' at rallieshttps://t.co/iPrssDlM3X https://t.co/RXCCMYhULz
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 25, 2020
Even more “gold” than the president’s dance? Here’s Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears about it live last night:
Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR
— Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020
The president reportedly told aides that he wants to do an in-person rally every night between now and election day:
Scoop: President Trump has asked his campaign to put him on the road every single day from now until Nov. 3. https://t.co/q4WsYzDbum
— Axios (@axios) October 11, 2020
We don’t know if he’ll actually keep that schedule, but another rally is set for tonight in Johnstown, PA:
In his first rally after contracting COVID-19, Trump spoke for 65 minutes. That's similar to what he was doing before falling ill.
(And he did his little dance to YMCA too)
Another rally tomorrow.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 13, 2020
***