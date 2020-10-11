Twitter slapped a warning label on this tweet from President Trump, saying it “violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19”:

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

This is how it’s showing up on his timeline:

But you can see what’s there if you click “view”:

Is this effective? Asking for America. pic.twitter.com/ycKUF4DcwT — Raju Narisetti (@raju) October 11, 2020

It is suspected that people who have recovered from Covid-19 will have some degree of immunity to a future infection but they’re not sure just how long that may last:

I can't speak to the "can't give it" but there is ZERO evidence that immunity is permanent or even longterm. If you've had Covid-19 in the past you should continue to be extremely cautious. https://t.co/zj6YkGXXfL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 11, 2020

But Twitter really should explain this one because even Dr. Fauci says it’s likely he’s immune:

Science illiterates at twitter censor ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for saying he’s immune. Even the ever-cautious Dr. Fauci concedes that he feels “really confident”&”willing to bet anything that people who recover are really protected against re-infection.” https://t.co/JJt11Lr95R — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 11, 2020

Yeah, this isn’t going to happen:

He should go to the Amy Coney Barrett hearing tomorrow and tell the Republican senators this in person. https://t.co/wGAsHOXUfo — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 11, 2020

And journos and libs are going to have to admit one of these days that he’s beaten it:

Trump defeated the Rona. This man is unstoppable. https://t.co/dILdHgPMpL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2020

Editor’s note: An additional tweet was added to this post.