It is suspected that people who have recovered from Covid-19 will have some degree of immunity to a future infection but they’re not sure just how long that may last:

But Twitter really should explain this one because even Dr. Fauci says it’s likely he’s immune:

Yeah, this isn’t going to happen:

And journos and libs are going to have to admit one of these days that he’s beaten it:

