The VP debate is only a few minutes old and Sen. Kamala Harris is already lying about President Trump, claiming that he called Covid-19 a hoax back at the beginning of the pandemic:

Trump never called Covid a hoax. Harris makes things up. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 8, 2020

She should check Snopes:

FIRST LIE OF THE DEBATE: "Donald Trump said COVID was a hoax" – @KamalaHarris FACT CHECK: according to SNOPES, Trump "did not call coronavirus a hoax" — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 8, 2020

Link here:

Snopes: “Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.” https://t.co/vQIoZSLzzY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2020

Fact-checker, start your engines!

President Trump never said COVID-19 was a hoax. Kamala just lied multiple times in her first 2 minutes. Get busy, fact-checkers. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 8, 2020

***