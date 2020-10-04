Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey will reportedly NOT run for reelection in 2022:

Toomey will not run for reelection, governor in 2022, sources confirm https://t.co/kUPrs2HAwF pic.twitter.com/av9EFQyb0k — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2020

So, who’s it going to be?

I’ll just say that I’ll never forgive Pat Toomey for his background check nonsense in 2012 – so good riddance. At the same time, who can the GOP run statewide who can win? — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) October 4, 2020

Vice’s Todd Zwillich says one name he’s hearing a lot is Donald Trump Jr.:

In my convos with PA Republicans today, among the many many names in the mix for the open Senate seat: @DonaldJTrumpJr. He’s played a deep role in Trump campaign in PA, has installed many allies in county and state party positions. — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) October 4, 2020

Don’t laugh, it could happen:

In @carloslozadawp's review of "Triggered," he notes how Don Jr. uses his time at an elite boarding school in rural Pennsylvania and his education at Penn to play up his Rust Belt bona fides for a potential campaign.https://t.co/redgi0UJ8y https://t.co/ioHQwPDnvs — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 4, 2020

Let’s do it:

Great event in Pennsylvania today!!! #PA #Pennsylvania Penn Live: Donald Trump Jr. goes on the attack during Dauphin County stophttps://t.co/vxkc2VRHGW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2020

And here comes the triggering:

I will move to PA to vote against him https://t.co/82a5HmbvkO — Paul “Boo 👻🎃State Voter” Musgrave (@profmusgrave) October 4, 2020

one emoji reaction to this? https://t.co/OPDJk20qQR — Taniel (@Taniel) October 4, 2020

Don’t laugh. Speaking of Proud Boys, Don Jr has become an idol of the white supremacist whites. https://t.co/7eDc0Gb1WD — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) October 4, 2020

And, he won’t demand drug tests for the debates https://t.co/5J5LMZCD7j — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 4, 2020

i'm anti-bullying as a general principle but i *am* in favor of John Fetterman stuffing Donald Trump Jr. into a locker https://t.co/k1M4B5Otbb — Seth D. Michaels 🍂 (@sethdmichaels) October 4, 2020

***