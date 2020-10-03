And the hits just keep coming. . .
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for Covid-19:
*TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER BILL STEPIEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 3, 2020
He reportedly says he feels fine:
The Republican Party now has its party chairwoman, presidential nominee, and presidential nominee’s campaign manager quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19. https://t.co/o6fUzbmJVD
— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 3, 2020
So with about a month until election day, the president, his campaign manager and the chairwoman of the RNC all are Covid-19 positive:
NEW: Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for Covid-19.
One month from Election Day, the president, the chair of the RNC and the head of Trump’s campaign are all hobbled to varying degrees by the coronavirus. https://t.co/OLE5mYtzJB
— Sudeep Reddy (@Reddy) October 3, 2020
Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway also tested positive:
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
Kellyanne’s test result was revealed by her daughter, Claudia, on Tik Tok:
NEW: Claudia Conway tells followers on TikTok that her mother Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for COVID-19.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 3, 2020
Kellyanne was in the debate prep room with the president:
WH debate prep room so far with Covid-19:
President Trump: Positive
Kellyanne Conway: Positive
Bill Stepien: Positive
Hope Hicks: Positive
Chris Christie (tbd)
Rudy Giuliani (tbd)
Jason Miller (tbd)
Stephen Miller (tbd)
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 3, 2020
And at the WH event for ACB:
Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has tested positive for Covid-19. She attended a Rose Garden event last week.https://t.co/PYEp3B8qyN
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 3, 2020
Husband George doesn’t seem happy with his wife’s former employer:
No responsible organization run by intelligent and competent people would hold an event like this in America today. pic.twitter.com/q7VBZspFs4
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 3, 2020
***