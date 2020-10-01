NBC journo Ben Collins thinks that it’s really “white supremacist groups” that are responsible for the “organized violence” and “domestic terror” gripping the nation:

NBC’s @oneunderscore__: "White supremacist groups” like the Proud Boys — not Antifa — are the ones creating "organized violence“ and “domestic terror” pic.twitter.com/N9wPgkDqCi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

What’s funny is we just finished a post on the NYT opinion piece that went looking for white supremacists in these riots and — SURPRISE! — didn’t find any:

And there’s this thing called data:

NBC’s @oneunderscore__ is a propagandist. Nearly 700 riots 47 deaths Up to $2B in damage 95% of riots incited by BLM & #Antifahttps://t.co/uLYyF9cTFR https://t.co/Y8IFi6TVGe — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) October 1, 2020

It’s gaslighting and we know it’s gaslighting:

Gaslighting on full display. https://t.co/SjtWppyZdo — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 30, 2020

He — and other journos — need to be called out:

This is why @oneunderscore__ lie so brazenly: Because if we correct their VERY OBVIOUS lies about leftwing violence they can clutch their pearls and claim we're somehow "defending" white supremacists. We're not. https://t.co/DpbYL6dxWc — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 1, 2020

Because this really is hurting the discussion:

Exhausted to be repeatedly lectured to disbelieve our lying eyes. How DO we have an honest discussion about extremism when the disingenuous invested in misinforming us that ANTIFA is a “myth,” an “idea,” and “right-wing provocateurs” are the REAL rioters? Watch my mentions …😉 https://t.co/j8m6EKXCgG — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) September 30, 2020

He should be labeled as an activist at this point:

It's just insane that this guy is identified as a reporter. https://t.co/OIuYxlrXvg — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 1, 2020

***

