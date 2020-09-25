GAME ON, LIBS!

CBS News and CNN are reporting that President Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court:

JUST IN: President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, @CBSNews has confirmed, according to multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection process. https://t.co/dZINpY1xra — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 25, 2020

President Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, multiple senior GOP sources with knowledge of the process sayhttps://t.co/KW3EyHOw8M — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 25, 2020

America, it’s time for the Glorious ACB:

Sign the petition to tell @realDonaldTrump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the SCOTUS! #GloriousACB https://t.co/HncGqRzCTM pic.twitter.com/bu0naQGjLo — American Principles (@approject) September 23, 2020

***