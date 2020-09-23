Mark and Patricia McCloskey were ambushed by a foul-mouthed protester while leaving a print shop earlier this week where they apparently turned the now infamous photos of the two of them pointing guns at protesters into cards (it’s not clear that they’re actually holiday cards, but it would be awesome if they were):

And then Mark McCloskey handed one of the cards to the “abolish the suburbs” lady doing the filming:

These are fantastic:

Mark himself captured the exchange and posted it to Twitter as well:

Libs owned yet again.

***

