Mark and Patricia McCloskey were ambushed by a foul-mouthed protester while leaving a print shop earlier this week where they apparently turned the now infamous photos of the two of them pointing guns at protesters into cards (it’s not clear that they’re actually holiday cards, but it would be awesome if they were):

Mark and Patricia McCloskey got photos of them pointing guns at protesters made into holiday cards pic.twitter.com/co3wyjc4iZ — Defund 2 Abolish (@314khalea) September 21, 2020

And then Mark McCloskey handed one of the cards to the “abolish the suburbs” lady doing the filming:

These are fantastic:

They got 1,000 of these printed and have even been signing them pic.twitter.com/LPAhR8IRAl — Defund 2 Abolish (@314khalea) September 21, 2020

Mark himself captured the exchange and posted it to Twitter as well:

Just got confronted at a local printshop. This young lady started using the "f" word and saying "abolish the suburbs", then a Diminos guy comes up and gives us two middle fingers. Unfortunately I didn't get the phone out in time, but she came back to give us an encore. pic.twitter.com/rzC8DjiLO6 — Mark T. McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) September 19, 2020

Libs owned yet again.

***