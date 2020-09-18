Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away “due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer”:
Urgent release: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.
She was 87:
Statement from SCOTUS:
Statement from the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/74d2k9POD5
And she dictated a statement before her death saying, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed”:
Justice Ginsburg dictated a statement before her death: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." https://t.co/XLzhPiLSng
