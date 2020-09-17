Former President Barack Obama took to twitter and announced he’s finished his memoir, which is something we’re sure you’ve just been waiting for:
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
But what he didn’t say is that his memoir will be split into two volumes, the first hitting shelves on November 17:
Obama splits his memoir into two volumes, with the first, titled "A Promised Land," to be published on Nov. 17.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 17, 2020
Volume 1 is 768 pages:
JUST IN: Former President Obama's memoir will be published in two volumes — with a 768-page Volume 1, "A Promised Land," out Nov. 17. https://t.co/3jq0MTmeQb
— Axios (@axios) September 17, 2020
Mr. “let me be clear” can’t be clear in one volume?
768 pages and that’s just part 1? https://t.co/uC1YipjPpn
— Jay Yarow (@jyarow) September 17, 2020
How much will he reveal? LOL. Buy Volume 2, suckers, and find out:
Obama: easily the best writer among leaders since Churchill. How much will he reveal? … Due a fortnight after the election. https://t.co/pYjBQjcFWm
— Harry Lambert (@harrytlambert) September 17, 2020
***