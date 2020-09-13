There’s a new meme going around, source unknown, that shows Mike Bloomberg’s head superimposed on Rodney Dangerfield’s body from the film “Caddyshack” in the famous scene where he sinks Ted Knight’s boat, who is Donald Trump in the video. Check it out:

The $100 million in the video is from Bloomberg’s reported plan to spend that huge sum of money in Florida in the next two months to defeat Donald Trump:

What’s even funnier is that the meme was tweeted out, and then deleted, by Mike Bloomberg’s account. Did they create it and, if so, how much did they spend?

Video of Bloomberg’s timeline here:

Is this REALLY how they’re going to defeat the president in Florida? THIS is the plan?

