Authorities in Lancaster, PA have released the body cam video from an earlier officer-involved shooting today that shows a knife-wielding man leave a home and chase a police officer down the street before the officer turns and shoots the suspect:

This is the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, PA that Black Lives Matter is rioting over. The perpetrator charged at the police officer with a knife over his head with clear intent to strike. pic.twitter.com/xD72TweQK4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

And there are riots over this:

LANCASTER: BLM riots kick off in Lancaster, PA after an officer involved shooting of a man armed with a knife pic.twitter.com/iGX1D03hiN — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

Do the facts of these cases even matter any longer?

Black Lives Matter organizers continue to rally support at the protest in Lancaster despite the release of bodycam footage clearing the police. Here they are, putting white allies in the front lines to act as a first line of defense against police action. pic.twitter.com/qq4yBURBdt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

Will Kamala Harris meet with his family, too?

BLM is rioting in Lancaster PA because a domestic abuser chased after a police officer with a knife and got shot. They're literally just turning any knife wielding lunatic into a martyr for their cause at this point. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 14, 2020

His background:

Ricardo Munoz, the man who died in the officer-involved shooting in Lancaster today that Black Lives Matter is rioting over, has a history of stabbing people. In 2019, he stabbed four people, including a teenager. pic.twitter.com/8SA9UwtPqy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

