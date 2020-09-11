In her debate tonight against challenger Dem challenger Sara Gideon, Senator Susan Collins of Maine refused to say if she would be voting for President Trump in November:

.@SaraGideon just directly challenged @SenatorCollins to say who she supports for President. Gideon said she is voting for President Collins would not say! She is on the GOP ticket with Trump and won’t admit If she is voting for him — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) September 11, 2020

She said that “I don’t think the people of Maine need my advice on who to support for president”:

"I don't think the people of Maine need my advice on who to support for president," Susan Collins says when challenged by Gideon on Trump. Talks about PPP, health care, other issues she says she's heard from voters. — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) September 11, 2020

And she said nobody is asking her this on the campaign trail:

Susan Collins says people of Maine don’t need advice from her on who should be next president; says no one on her bus tour asked her that question. (She hasn’t said who she will vote for) — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 11, 2020

Maine Dems are all over it:

She did it again. Once more, @SenatorCollins was asked whether she supports @realDonaldTrump, and once more she refused to answer. Why won’t she just tell Mainers the truth? https://t.co/ISc4FRkESN #mepolitics #mesen pic.twitter.com/bY0cyheop7 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) September 11, 2020

Watch:

"I don't think that the people of Maine need my advice on whom to support for president," says @SenatorCollins. #DecisionMaine #mepolitics https://t.co/RjEk9At7CQ pic.twitter.com/TcgKGaiNgx — Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) September 11, 2020

Sen. Collins also criticized the president over his comments to Bob Woodward:

Susan Collins at #Maine Senate debate tonight: "I believe that the president should have been straightforward with the American people. The American people can take hard facts and he had an obligation as president to be straightforward with them and to tell all that he has known" — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) September 11, 2020

The latest poll has the race tied:

Susan Collins and Sara Gideon virtually tied in new Maine AARP poll https://t.co/syzoTM6ebF #mepolitics — Bangor Daily News (@bangordailynews) September 10, 2020

***