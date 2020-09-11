In her debate tonight against challenger Dem challenger Sara Gideon, Senator Susan Collins of Maine refused to say if she would be voting for President Trump in November:

She said that “I don’t think the people of Maine need my advice on who to support for president”:

And she said nobody is asking her this on the campaign trail:

Maine Dems are all over it:

Watch:

Sen. Collins also criticized the president over his comments to Bob Woodward:

The latest poll has the race tied:

***

