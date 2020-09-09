That’s right. The holiday where you’re supposed to wear a mask in now banned in Los Angeles County:

Breaking: Trick-or-treating, haunted houses and Halloween parades have been cancelled under new Los Angeles County health guidelines. https://t.co/dqzx5c2MK2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 9, 2020

This. Is. Insane:

No trick-or-treating, no parties, no carnivals and no festivals. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines for Halloween https://t.co/s0ofnCwsYT — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 9, 2020

You can celebrate virtually though:

No trick-or-treating this Halloween in LA County. You can still dress up, but celebrations will have to be virtual https://t.co/130S1dOfH6 — 89.3 KPCC (@KPCC) September 9, 2020

But protests don’t spread COVID-19, right?

Amid Protests Against Police Violence LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Announces Cuts To LAPD: The department was set to receive a staggering increase in its annual budget from $1.189 billion to $1.86 billion for the 2020-2021 year. But on Wednesday Garcetti sai … https://t.co/QBba3HxjVD pic.twitter.com/9lbfWzs8X7 — Citizen Abels (@citizenabels) September 7, 2020

And based on what’s going on now with parties in Los Angeles, good luck at enforcing it:

Unfortunately, we continue to see people hosting large parties in violation of the @lapublichealth health order. COVID has disrupted our lives. We know these are difficult times for all of us. But we all have to do our part—We are in this together. pic.twitter.com/quTuMhpCQ8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 8, 2020

