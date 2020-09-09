Well, that was quick.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is out defending President Trump after excerpts of Bob Woodward’s new book were released:

Fauci defending Trump. Never thought I'd see the day. — Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) September 9, 2020

In regard to the clip on downplaying the virus to avoid a panic, Dr. Fauci said that the president “didn’t really say anything different than he discussed when we were with him”:

Fauci on Fox responding to the Woodward book: "He didn't really say anything different than he discussed when we were with him." — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) September 9, 2020

He added, “Often he would want to, you know, make sure that the country doesn’t get down and out about things, but I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about”:

Fauci on Fox: "Often he would want to, you know, make sure that the country doesn't get down and out about things, but I don't recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 9, 2020

And Dr. Fauci doesn’t recall any of the negative things Woodward is quoting he said about the president:

#Fauci on @FOXNEWS regarding @realDonaldTrump book: "I don't recall anything that was a gross distortion in anything I was talking to him about." Says "I don't recall" saying, as Woodward reported, that Trump had no attention span and was solely focused on re-election — craasch (@craasch) September 9, 2020

This story is just about dead and buried. Wow:

Dr. Fauci on Fox right now providing some good answers to this Woodward news boomlet. Fauci also suggests Woodward's account that he (Fauci) criticized the President are false, points out that Woodward got quotes attributed to Fauci second- or third-hand. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2020

Watch here:

QUESTION: Did you get any sense that President Trump was downplaying the coronavirus. "No, no, I didn’t. I didn’t get any sense that he was distorting anything." – Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/LXANZOY8P2 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) September 9, 2020

