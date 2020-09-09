Just to follow up on this story of the two Delaware women who were arrested after taking a little boy’s MAGA hat. . .

. . .the charges have now been upgraded to felony hate crimes:

From the AP:

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and hate crimes and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Amy also was indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man who tried to retrieve the hat, attempting to assault his mother, and offensive touching of the boy. The indictment accuses the women of committing the crimes “for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or committed said crime because the victim had exercised or enjoyed said right or rights, …”

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes . . . especially when said stupid games are on tape:

