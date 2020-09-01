By now you’ve seen the photos of Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Pittsburgh yesterday. That’s an impressive looking background, right? Photo by the AP’s Carolyn Kaster:

Now, here’s what this totally manufactured photo-op looked like from behind the scenes:

This is a real picture of Biden's speech in Pittsburgh today. AGAIN… why did he need to leave his basement for this? He read off of a teleprompter and took no questions… pic.twitter.com/gPzCItcmxP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2020

What a joke. For this he left his basement?

They dragged this corpse out of a basement for this??? This is the major Biden event?? I think we need daily video of Joe holding up that day's newspaper. He's gotta be in rough shape if they're keeping him under wraps like this. pic.twitter.com/20BANupG8T — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 1, 2020

Oh, and he delivered some pizzas, too:

Surprised they let him out the basement at all when this is the result pic.twitter.com/Zu3S79c5mo — Manipulated Media™ (@thc_media) September 1, 2020

He can fly to Pittsburgh to deliver pizzas but not take questions?

And as we told you earlier, he has no public events today. Take a nap, Joe. You’ve earned it:

Wow Biden has no events today. I guess flying to Pittsburgh for a twelve minute speech, no questions, and a pizza delivery merits at least 72 hours of rest. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 1, 2020

He can’t keep up:

Compare that to trump yesterday who went in front of the press and took questions for about an hour, then had a prime time interview, had a full schedule as President, and today, is flying to Kenosha to help heal the country. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 1, 2020

It’s not trolling if it’s true:

The leader of the free world needs stamina and toughness. Trump isn’t afraid to go in front of the media and go to the epicenter of America’s racial violence. Joe took pizzas to Pittsburgh then took a rest day. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 1, 2020

***

Related: