A video went viral last night of a car crashing through the front of the Cook Kicks shoe store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles last night. Check it out:

Some guy just drove his car right into Cool Kicks on Melrose. What is going on??? pic.twitter.com/M4fHIyEaH1 — adam22 (@adam22) September 1, 2020

And there were rumors that this was related to an officer-involved shooting earlier in the night:

This video is starting to circulate w/ rumors of looting in connection with the deadly LASD shooting in south LA tonight. There is no evidence of that at the moment. This appears to be a random, unrelated incident on Melrose, nowhere near where protesters have gathered. https://t.co/nd7QXxDQ35 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 1, 2020

That shooting is being investigated:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a Black man by two deputies. The department said “During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies." The man produced a gun and a shooting occurred. https://t.co/Ehf3n70zMe — The Associated Press (@AP) September 1, 2020

The store, however, was quickly looted:

Car was abandoned, police on scene, and it does not appear that the store was looted. https://t.co/5jbfCdgkbQ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 1, 2020

But this doesn’t appear to be protest-related, just regular crime and looting:

We’ve now confirmed this was a carjacking suspect who used the vehicle he stole to do this. He has been arrested. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 1, 2020

This isn’t the first time this particular store (“all they do is show love to the community”) has been targeted:

couple months ago the entire store gets looted now they driving cars into the shop… bro WHAT DID COOLKICKS DO!?!?! all they do is show love to the community I don’t get it 🤔 https://t.co/LyDIF55AGP — Avalanche (@Avalanche100T) September 1, 2020

And, no, he wasn’t an “angry shopper.” This was theft, pure and simple:

Sad truth is coolkicks always show love to the community. Heard this was just some angry shopper who was mad he couldn’t get in. But this shit sad. https://t.co/A4aJ1Zrujv — Skrizzy (@youngscrap) September 1, 2020

