It was quite the party at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC this week to protest Donald Trump getting the Republican nomination:
— Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020
You know, the media might be interested to report on this super-spreader event:
— Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020
You can’t eat indoors. Your kid is doing school online. You can’t sing in church. But this is OK?
— Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020
“F*ck Donald Trump,” they sang:
— Rick R.L. (@RickRL__) August 28, 2020
Enough already. Open the entire country back up.
