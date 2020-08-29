It was quite the party at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC this week to protest Donald Trump getting the Republican nomination:

You know, the media might be interested to report on this super-spreader event:

Trending

You can’t eat indoors. Your kid is doing school online. You can’t sing in church. But this is OK?

“F*ck Donald Trump,” they sang:

Enough already. Open the entire country back up.

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: