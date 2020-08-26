Two people were killed and one wounded when shots were fired during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. last night:

Overnight in Kenosha: Two people had been shot and killed and a third injured during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Authorities were looking for a man armed with a long gun. https://t.co/Naq9TI3Tsn via @journalsentinel — Sarah Hauer (@SarahHauer) August 26, 2020

“The shooting investigation is ongoing”:

And Townhall’s own Julio Rosas was on hand for the shooting and captured it on camera.

“Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him”:

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Police then moved into the area:

Police have moved into the scene of the first shooting in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/ahyIFEjMeC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Warning: Graphic footage of one man’s arm wound:

Here’s video of the man’s wounds, I recorded him being shot in Kenosha. His right arm is badly damaged. Credit: @ louriealex (instagram) pic.twitter.com/iE8vUG27mb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

One of the men who was shot may have had a handgun:

Happen to find his handgun? He pulled it out when he went to attack the guy with the rifle who then shot him in self defense it appears. See these pics and vid. https://t.co/5m4PWVkHL8 pic.twitter.com/ZkZ0dBqv07 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 26, 2020

And:

At the 10:50 mark of this video the streamer on Facebook (CJTV) directs police to a loaded handgun in the street where the guy who got shot in the arm was located when they tried applying a tourniquet…https://t.co/BQ1jeiCr20 — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 26, 2020

Screengrab:

Screen grab from his feed I did. pic.twitter.com/A0uu9HZvo1 — GODUCKS (@poolstik_mcgrit) August 26, 2020

But Julio didn’t see it:

Didn't see the handgun cause I did not take the video that showed his wounds, I moved away from the scene. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

The Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss was also on hand and provided aid to one of the victims:

WARNING GRAPHIC The guy in this video helping the man who had just been shot is Daily Caller reporter @RichieMcGinniss. Literally taking the shirt off his back to help save his life.pic.twitter.com/P59hoUDYj6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

McGinniss then carried the man to the hospital:

Here is video of @RichieMcGinniss carrying the man to the hospital. Richie is okay. There are reportedly two people who have been shot at the #KenoshaRiot pic.twitter.com/4ZsLd5zieJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

***