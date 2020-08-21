LOL.

New York Univerity, which costs over $70,000 a year, is under fire after meals they’re delivering to students under the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine haven’t quite been up to par:

THIS is what NYU gave us to eat yall😭 looks like im going to look like a skeleton once quarantine is over because imagine me eating this💀💀 How does this food combination even make sense?😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Rb6cUfkkeA — Dorothy💗 (@Dorothyakp) August 20, 2020

Some students complained that their meal included a lemon, which we assume someone at the place packaging the food mistook for an orange. Or they’re worried about scurvy. One of those two things:

Quarantined Students Unload On NYU's "Fyre Fest" Food Offerings On TikTok "Salads with a single piece of meat, bags of chips, a lemon" "I've been fortunate in that I've only been skipped once, I didn't get lunch yesterday"https://t.co/VOoMBPVnAL via @gothamist — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 21, 2020

And this vegan lunch included a steak and cheese salad:

TW FOOD // BUT THIS IS THE FUNNIEST FUCKING SHIT IVE SEEN ALL DAY AKSKDKDNE pic.twitter.com/EKtfg365zQ — bri Ψ cw: lots of knitting (@amelodicair) August 21, 2020

NYU quarantine dorm meals ? pic.twitter.com/hIOReUnI49 — BuzzFeed Food (@BuzzFeedFood) August 21, 2020

But it’s not just the food that’s awful. Check out the condition this student found her dorm room in upon arrival, including “pube-like hairs” all over her kitchen floor:

I wanted to start a thread about my @nyuniversity quarantine experience since I’ve seen so many students being treated terribly for the amount of money they are paying. — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

We all know the issues that have been going on with the food delivery service, so I’m going to skim over this portion. I’ve experienced what every other student has: not enough food, terrible quality food, and the meals being delivered at ungodly hours — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

But then I took a closer look at my kitchen floors and noticed pube-like hairs almost everywhere. Now you might be thinking, yeah thats gross but it could be worse pic.twitter.com/xlDYI05Eg3 — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

I have woken up everyday with new bug bites that have to be from an infestation in my room as I havent gone outside, and my windows have been closed. They are all over my legs, and I really feel unsafe sleeping here — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

I then took a look at the bathroom floor and noticed not only a straight up popcorn kernel, but also a thumbtack that is standing straight upright. pic.twitter.com/DWvd3x3tkz — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

So I complained to the resource center last night and was told someone would come to my room at 7:30am to clean. It is now past 9am and nobody has come. I haven’t moved or cleaned anything because I don’t have gloves or proper cleaning supplies. — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

@nyuniversity I feel completely unsafe and unsanitary quarantining in this room, and I can only hope I am the only student experiencing this. We pay far too much money to be treated this way and it is unacceptable. — olivia (@oliviakuykk) August 21, 2020

