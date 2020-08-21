LOL.

New York Univerity, which costs over $70,000 a year, is under fire after meals they’re delivering to students under the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine haven’t quite been up to par:

Some students complained that their meal included a lemon, which we assume someone at the place packaging the food mistook for an orange. Or they’re worried about scurvy. One of those two things:

And this vegan lunch included a steak and cheese salad:

But it’s not just the food that’s awful. Check out the condition this student found her dorm room in upon arrival, including “pube-like hairs” all over her kitchen floor:

Money well spent!

